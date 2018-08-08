BlackRock Inc. Has $326,000 Stake in VEON Ltd (VEON)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in VEON were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VEON by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 154,853 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in VEON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in VEON by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VEON by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 99,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 34,613 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in VEON by 14,771.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,669,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 2,651,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 2.37. VEON Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. analysts forecast that VEON Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

