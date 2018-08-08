BlackRock Inc. Has $130,000 Stake in MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (MNDO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 99,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.31% of MIND C.T.I. worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MIND C.T.I. opened at $2.13 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.98. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 23.71%.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

