BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 17,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL boosted its position in BlackRock by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,953,000 after buying an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 153,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after buying an additional 74,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.13, for a total value of $90,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $467.92 per share, for a total transaction of $467,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $1,506,850 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock opened at $483.46 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $408.62 and a 12-month high of $594.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $3.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.97%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $624.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $678.00 to $682.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $547.00 price objective on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.67.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

