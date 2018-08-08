Black Hills (BKH) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.44.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,821. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.55%.

BKH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Howard Weil initiated coverage on Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

