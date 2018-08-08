BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Insider Alex Puchner Sells 3,907 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) insider Alex Puchner sold 3,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $244,695.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $287.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,163,000 after purchasing an additional 502,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,901,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 450,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,222,000 after purchasing an additional 305,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 385,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,108,000 after buying an additional 313,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “$63.80” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

