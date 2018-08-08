Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) Price Hits $0.0112 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Scrypt has a total market cap of $197,434.00 and approximately $111.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000697 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008102 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001640 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000829 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Profile

BTCS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Scrypt’s official website is bitcoinscrypt.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Scrypt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

