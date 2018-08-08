BitBay Price Down 37% This Week (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, BitBay has traded 37% lower against the dollar. One BitBay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. BitBay has a total market capitalization of $21.79 million and $51,967.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00085383 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004100 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00022152 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitBay Coin Profile

BitBay (CRYPTO:BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market . The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

