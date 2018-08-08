Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.78.

BIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

Birchcliff Energy traded down C$0.03, reaching C$5.11, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 365,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,156. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.90 and a 1 year high of C$6.46.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.79% and a negative net margin of 112.10%. The company had revenue of C$159.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.00 million.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

