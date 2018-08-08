BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.79.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical opened at $105.72 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $106.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -157.79 and a beta of 1.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, SVP Brian Mueller sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $219,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $1,657,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,651 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,801 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $277,000.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

