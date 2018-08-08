Biogen (BIIB) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Biogen earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.5638884728055 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Biogen opened at $341.17 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. Biogen has a 1-year low of $249.17 and a 1-year high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. analysts predict that Biogen will post 25.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $318.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $384.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.61.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

