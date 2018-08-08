Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Big Lots by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,659,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 83,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Big Lots by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,563,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,114,000 after purchasing an additional 310,800 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots traded up $0.32, reaching $47.41, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1,130,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,416. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Big Lots has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $64.42.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

