BidaskClub Upgrades Wave Life Sciences (WVE) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.33.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $40.00 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,613.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Francis sold 24,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $912,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bolno sold 31,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,426,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,199 shares of company stock worth $4,630,337. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5,257.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after buying an additional 353,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,810,000 after buying an additional 350,570 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 180.3% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 62.9% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 57,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.