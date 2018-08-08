BidaskClub Lowers ScanSource (SCSC) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ScanSource presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.97. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $895.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.70 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. analysts expect that ScanSource will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company's Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.