BidaskClub Lowers Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCBG. FIG Partners reaffirmed a market-perform rating on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Capital City Bank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

CCBG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.04. 4,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.69 million, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $26.50.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 11.38%. equities analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 131,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,167.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

