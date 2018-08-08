BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) Stake Lessened by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,779 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BHP Billiton were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Billiton in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Billiton by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,078,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,927,000 after purchasing an additional 397,628 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Billiton in the 1st quarter valued at $13,762,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of BHP Billiton by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 289,490 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 216,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BHP Billiton in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,858,000. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.90 to $46.80 in a research note on Sunday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded BHP Billiton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. BHP Billiton Limited has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

