Best Buy (BBY) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Best Buy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology retailer an impact score of 44.7286109788668 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Loop Capital set a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Wedbush set a $48.00 target price on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

NYSE:BBY opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,368,423.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,353.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajendra M. Mohan sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $185,754.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,897 shares in the company, valued at $6,948,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,145 shares of company stock worth $1,692,585 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

