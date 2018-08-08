Bessemer Group Inc. Has $117,000 Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (RUSHA)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,513 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 134,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 101,146 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 135,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 285,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A opened at $43.60 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

