Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp opened at $40.90 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.74. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $44.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.23 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 14.79%. research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Michael D. Carroll sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $63,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,432 shares in the company, valued at $316,082.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Compass Point downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.