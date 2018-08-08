Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (DPW)

Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.27 ($39.85) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Societe Generale set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €37.52 ($43.63).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €30.94 ($35.98) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

