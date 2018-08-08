Benefitfocus (BNFT) and Shopify (SHOP) Financial Contrast

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Benefitfocus and Shopify, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus 0 2 6 0 2.75 Shopify 0 7 10 0 2.59

Benefitfocus presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.27%. Shopify has a consensus price target of $156.56, indicating a potential upside of 10.42%. Given Shopify’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shopify is more favorable than Benefitfocus.

Risk and Volatility

Benefitfocus has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shopify has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Shopify shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Benefitfocus and Shopify’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus $256.73 million 4.40 -$25.87 million ($0.79) -45.00 Shopify $673.30 million 22.17 -$39.99 million ($0.42) -336.52

Benefitfocus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shopify. Shopify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benefitfocus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Benefitfocus and Shopify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus -16.55% N/A -21.41% Shopify -6.12% -3.77% -3.44%

Summary

Shopify beats Benefitfocus on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application; Consumer-Directed Healthcare Accounts, a solution for health savings accounts management; and consolidated omnibus budget reconciliation act administration solution. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; and SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions, as well as Certified Carrier Programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

