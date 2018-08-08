Bemis (BMS) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Bemis (NYSE:BMS) in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BMS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bemis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bemis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Bemis from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bemis from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Bemis in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bemis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.78.

Get Bemis alerts:

NYSE BMS traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $49.67. 172,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Bemis has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Bemis had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Bemis will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Bemis’s payout ratio is 51.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMS. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Bemis by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Bemis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Bemis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 65,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Bemis by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Bemis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Bemis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bemis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.