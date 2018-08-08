Beiersdorf (BEI) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BNP Paribas set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays set a €83.30 ($96.86) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €97.41 ($113.27).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

Shares of Beiersdorf opened at €99.90 ($116.16) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Beiersdorf has a twelve month low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a twelve month high of €102.00 ($118.60).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.