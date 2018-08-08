Beiersdorf (BEI) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BNP Paribas set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays set a €83.30 ($96.86) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €97.41 ($113.27).

Shares of Beiersdorf opened at €99.90 ($116.16) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Beiersdorf has a twelve month low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a twelve month high of €102.00 ($118.60).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

