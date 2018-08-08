Bean Cash Trading 28.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $6.24 million and $68,874.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001699 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000295 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 2,618,516,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official website is beancash.org . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

Bean Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

