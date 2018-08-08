Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,387 Shares of Dover Corp (DOV)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 103,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Dover by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 7,544.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Dover by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.62.

Dover opened at $83.09 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In related news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $197,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,237.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $1,516,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,369.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,739. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

