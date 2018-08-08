Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Purchases 5,122 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 100,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,832,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,494,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,195,000 after purchasing an additional 589,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.