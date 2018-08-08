Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Has $2.61 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $111,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 149.7% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,746.2% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Maria Black sold 8,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total value of $1,124,696.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $362,501.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,723 shares of company stock worth $3,223,283. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing opened at $135.56 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $102.81 and a 12-month high of $141.52.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.17% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $101.25 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

