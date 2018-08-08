Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,888.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $30.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

GT opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $36.07.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

