BB&T Co. (BBT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,685,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,301 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of BB&T worth $85,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in BB&T by 64.9% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in BB&T by 4.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in BB&T by 14.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BB&T by 5.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BB&T by 16.1% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBT opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. equities research analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. BB&T’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

BBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. FIG Partners lowered shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $130,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider W Bennett Bradley sold 5,565 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $306,854.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,081.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

