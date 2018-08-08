BB&T Co. (BBT) Shares Bought by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 103.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in BB&T were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of BB&T in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BB&T in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BB&T from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

BB&T opened at $51.42 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. research analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

In other BB&T news, insider W Bennett Bradley sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $306,854.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

