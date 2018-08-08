Bayer (BAYRY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAYRY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. Bayer has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

