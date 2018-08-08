Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Given “Buy” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

“. Post a beat and raise quarter, we reiterating our OW rating and 12-month price target of $32 for BHC shares. We think a greater appreciation for BHC’s solid execution and future growth prospects should drive upwards earnings revisions as well as multiple expansion in 2019+. BHC shares are trading +5% intraday.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a sell rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.25.

Bausch Health Companies traded up $0.58, hitting $24.10, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 75,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of -0.50.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies stock. Tobam purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 596,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,000. Tobam owned 0.17% of Bausch Health Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

