Baskin Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 1,390,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,348,000 after buying an additional 625,357 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 69,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,251,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,957,000 after buying an additional 29,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The Ozarks increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 12,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada opened at $78.01 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $112.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.19%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

