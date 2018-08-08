Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $15 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up about 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 166,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 177,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Moody’s from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 26,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total transaction of $4,524,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total value of $1,019,108.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,371 shares of company stock worth $13,566,798 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s opened at $171.57 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 907.23% and a net margin of 24.10%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

