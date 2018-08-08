Barrington Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 2U (TWOU)

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for 2U’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

“We would note that 2U’s projected growth rate is much higher at 43%/33% in 2018/2019, compared to an average of 23%/22% for the Ed Tech peer group and 23%/21% for the vertical‐focused SaaS peer group. Given 2U’s superior growth rate, revenue growth visibility/predictability and the size of its potential market, which is enhanced by the acquisition of GetSmarter (short courses) and its entry into the international graduate program market, we are reiterating our OUTPERFORM investment rating and 12‐month price target of $100, which assumes a 9.5x multiple on our forward revenue estimate a year from now.”,” Barrington Research’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TWOU. ValuEngine raised shares of 2U from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of 2U from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of 2U from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.58.

TWOU opened at $75.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.13 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. 2U had a negative net margin of 13.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Earl Lewis sold 10,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $995,025.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,431.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $935,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in 2U by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,540,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,709,000 after buying an additional 133,393 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in 2U in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,143,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,053,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in 2U by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 66,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in 2U by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 153,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 63,232 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

