Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $8.09 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 82.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale opened at $223.86 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $225.48. The company has a market cap of $97.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.03.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total transaction of $3,288,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.19, for a total transaction of $512,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,491.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,977. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

