Barings LLC Sells 863,790 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Barings LLC lowered its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,208,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 863,790 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC owned 0.66% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $19,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,578,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.3% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,598,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 32.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,864,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,602,000 after acquiring an additional 954,426 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,136,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 48.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,298,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,794,000 after acquiring an additional 754,552 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOC. B. Riley upped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.45. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $106.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.60 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 11.02%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

