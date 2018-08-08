Barings LLC Purchases 217,916 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX)

Barings LLC increased its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,916 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.57.

AMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

