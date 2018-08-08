Barings LLC Has $7.05 Million Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI)

Barings LLC grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,204 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned about 2.25% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 100,705 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 72,368 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 166,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 53,676 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 87,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Materials ETF opened at $67.97 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $75.19.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

