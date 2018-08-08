Barings LLC Has $14.40 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 495,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $14,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton sold 18,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $499,792.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,782. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 23,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $661,316.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned 196 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.8 billion.

