Barings LLC Acquires 8,494 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $77.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 2,494.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $1,202,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Justin Skala sold 90,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $5,976,978.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,447.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,773 shares of company stock valued at $25,066,000. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

