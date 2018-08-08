Barclays Trims Tronox (TROX) Target Price to $24.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TROX. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Tronox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Tronox opened at $17.03 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 3.12. Tronox has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.14 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. It also produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, slag fines, rutile, synthetic rutile, leucoxene, titanium slag, and ilmenite, as well as pig iron and zircon; and suplies and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

