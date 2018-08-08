Barclays Trims Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP) Target Price to $68.00

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the travel company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRIP. BidaskClub raised Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush set a $48.00 price objective on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.94.

Shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock opened at $54.51 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The travel company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock news, Director Dipchand Nishar sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $199,748.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 5,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $300,803.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,932. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $173,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 117.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,553 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,338 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $27,454,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $22,817,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $30,275,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

