Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG)

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 780 ($10.10) target price on the stock. Barclays’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.19) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 770 ($9.97) to GBX 730 ($9.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. HSBC cut shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 570 ($7.38) to GBX 590 ($7.64) in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 895 ($11.59) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 745 ($9.64).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp opened at GBX 679.20 ($8.79) on Monday, according to Marketbeat. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 516 ($6.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 680.60 ($8.81).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

