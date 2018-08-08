Barclays Raises Inmarsat (ISAT) Price Target to GBX 465

Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 460 ($5.95) to GBX 465 ($6.02) in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Monday, July 9th. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on Inmarsat from GBX 610 ($7.90) to GBX 400 ($5.18) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Inmarsat from GBX 420 ($5.44) to GBX 440 ($5.70) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.39) price objective on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 569.71 ($7.37).

Inmarsat opened at GBX 554.20 ($7.17) on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Inmarsat has a 1 year low of GBX 381.20 ($4.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 865 ($11.20).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

