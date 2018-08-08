Barclays PLC (BCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) announced a special dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous special dividend of $0.11.

Barclays has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.0% annually over the last three years. Barclays has a payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barclays to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays traded up $0.13, reaching $10.08, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 75,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.74. Barclays has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

In other Barclays news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 62,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $351,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.