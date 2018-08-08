Barclays Boosts PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) Price Target to $115.00

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRAH. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised PRA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised PRA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,197. PRA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $108.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $722.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAH. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

