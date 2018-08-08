Barclays Boosts Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) Price Target to GBX 2,200

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,100 ($27.18) to GBX 2,200 ($28.48) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

HL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.71) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Numis Securities lifted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,655 ($21.42) to GBX 1,861 ($24.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,700 ($22.01) to GBX 1,690 ($21.88) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.60) target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,730.36 ($22.40).

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown opened at GBX 2,063 ($26.71) on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,258 ($16.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,935 ($25.05).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed, and Third Party/Other Services. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform, which enables clients to hold their funds, shares, exchange traded funds (ETFs), bonds, investment trusts, individual savings accounts (ISAs), and self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs).

