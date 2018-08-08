Barclays Analysts Give TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO) a $138.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Wedbush set a $132.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.80.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.23. 77,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,714. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a one year low of $86.76 and a one year high of $130.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 69.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $4,531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 342 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $39,100.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,414.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,081,206. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 143.6% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

