Bar Harbor Bankshares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (BHB)

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

BHB opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

