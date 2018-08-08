Baozun Inc (BZUN) Shares Bought by Tiger Pacific Capital LP

Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 88.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123,500 shares during the quarter. Baozun comprises approximately 5.6% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned 0.48% of Baozun worth $14,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth $110,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 2,531.6% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 85.9% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Baozun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Vetr upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.41 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.68.

Baozun opened at $56.15 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.09 and a beta of 3.87. Baozun Inc has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $67.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.38 million. Baozun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Baozun Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.